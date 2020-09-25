 09/25/2020

The Race For A COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up

11:38 minutes

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Half a year after COVID-19 began to devastate the U.S., the race for a vaccine is getting heated. This week, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine became the fourth American contender to enter the final stage of clinical trials. Companies are working at warp speed to get a vaccine finalized, which has been a flashpoint for critics who worry a rushed vetting process will compromise vaccine efficacy. 

Joining Ira to talk about this and other latest science stories from the week is Sarah Zhang, staff writer at The Atlantic in Washington, D.C.

Segment Transcript

