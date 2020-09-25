September 25, 2020

featured segment
How Indigenous Burning Practices Could Prevent Massive Wildfires
Indigenous peoples burned their land for thousands of years to prevent much larger fires. Why it might be an important part of future wildfire prevention.
11:38
The Race For A COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up
Four U.S. vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials, plus other news from the week.
16:16
Oliver Sacks, In His Own Words
A new film explores the extraordinary life and legacy of neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks.
12:05
Thermal Imaging Technology Helps Firefighters See Through Smoke
Infrared waves help firefighters know where to focus their efforts—and help keep them safe.
17:21
Birds Of A Feather Flutter Together
Some birds use the shape of their feathers as a communication tool, using the sound their feathers make to relay messages.
15:56
To Milk A Tick
Compounds in tick saliva can reveal to how these parasites can create anesthetics and anticoagulants to breakdown human and animal defenses.
17:26
