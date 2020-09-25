September 25, 2020

Indigenous peoples burned their land for thousands of years to prevent much larger fires. It might be an important part of future wildfire prevention. Plus, a new film explores the extraordinary life of neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks. And some birds use the sound their feathers make as a communication tool.

How Indigenous Burning Practices Could Prevent Massive Wildfires

Indigenous peoples burned their land for thousands of years to prevent much larger fires. Why it might be an important part of future wildfire prevention.

Thermal Imaging The Intense Heat Of Wildfires From Above

15:56

To Milk A Tick

Compounds in tick saliva can reveal to how these parasites can create anesthetics and anticoagulants to breakdown human and animal defenses.

