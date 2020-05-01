 05/01/2020

Strokes In COVID-19 Patients, Plus Trauma In Healthcare Workers

Scientists are continuing to learn new things about the varied effects that COVID-19 can have on patients. This week, a group of researchers observed five younger patients under the age of fifty that suffered from strokes. These patients either were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Their results were published online in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Reporter Sophie Bushwick talks about this story, plus the trauma that frontline healthcare workers face during the pandemic. But it’s not all COVID news; we’ll also look at new research that shows how you can be identified just by how you walk.

