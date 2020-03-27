 03/27/2020

Why Do We Still Not Have Enough COVID-19 Tests?

11:15 minutes

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The U.S. has struggled to produce enough COVID-19 tests, hampering public health responses to the pandemic. Although hospitals are already seeing a surge in cases, many patients are still struggling to get tested, or experiencing long delays before receiving their results. Maggie Koerth of FiveThirtyEight explains how the tests work, and breaks down the debate over ibuprofen as a treatment for the disease, as well as other important COVID-19 headlines this week.

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth

Maggie Koerth is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

