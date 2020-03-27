Why Do We Still Not Have Enough COVID-19 Tests?
11:15 minutes
11:15 minutes
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
The U.S. has struggled to produce enough COVID-19 tests, hampering public health responses to the pandemic. Although hospitals are already seeing a surge in cases, many patients are still struggling to get tested, or experiencing long delays before receiving their results. Maggie Koerth of FiveThirtyEight explains how the tests work, and breaks down the debate over ibuprofen as a treatment for the disease, as well as other important COVID-19 headlines this week.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Maggie Koerth is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.