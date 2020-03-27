Why Do We Still Not Have Enough COVID-19 Tests?

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The U.S. has struggled to produce enough COVID-19 tests, hampering public health responses to the pandemic. Although hospitals are already seeing a surge in cases, many patients are still struggling to get tested, or experiencing long delays before receiving their results. Maggie Koerth of FiveThirtyEight explains how the tests work, and breaks down the debate over ibuprofen as a treatment for the disease, as well as other important COVID-19 headlines this week.