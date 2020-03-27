March 27, 2020

How citizen scientists can help the CDC track the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Plus, rethinking invasive species with Pablo Escobar’s hippos.

Fact-Check My Feed: Which COVID-19 Treatments Are Backed By Science?

Virologist Angela Rasmussen returns to explain the studies behind the stories on your news feed.

How To Participate In Citizen Science During A Pandemic

