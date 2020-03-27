March 27, 2020

featured segment
Fact-Check My Feed: Which COVID-19 Treatments Are Backed By Science?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen returns to explain the studies behind the stories on your news feed.
Heard on the Air
11:15
Why Do We Still Not Have Enough COVID-19 Tests?
The new reason for the U.S.’s testing backlog? Materials like swabs, chemical reagents, and lab shortages are causing delays.
16:21
Citizen Scientists: Submit Your COVID-19 Symptoms (Or Lack Of Them)
How citizen scientists can help the CDC track the spread of coronavirus in the United States.
11:38
How Humboldt Squid Talk To Each Other In The Dark
In the deep ocean, these cephalopods use a combination of skin color patterns and bioluminescence to communicate to one another.
17:14
Mapping The Microbiome Of Your Tongue
Researchers are trying to understand the relationships between the communities inside “microbial skyscrapers” on the human mouth.
15:25
Rethinking Invasive Species With Pablo Escobar’s Hippos
Colombia’s non-native hippo population is ballooning. New research says that might not be a bad thing.
16:59
Fact-Check My Feed: Which COVID-19 Treatments Are Backed By Science?
Virologist Angela Rasmussen returns to explain the studies behind the stories on your news feed.