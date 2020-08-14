 08/14/2020

Rethinking Our COVID-19 Testing Strategy

A medic specialist gives a swab test for COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York. Credit: New York National Guard/flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

Throughout the pandemic, testing has continued to be one of the biggest issues, particularly in the United States. Some scientists say that the solution is to rethink our COVID-19 testing strategy, focusing on making faster, cheaper tests. While these more cost-effective tests may be lower in sensitivity than the PCR tests and perhaps not as accurate, they would allow for more people to get tested and receive faster results. The system can also help improve case tracking—which is essential as more people return to work, school, and daily lives. Eric Topol, the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, talks about how these tests can look ahead for infectious patients rather than those already infected. Plus, epidemiologist Anne Wyllie walks us through what the process would look like to develop a rapid test. 

Update: The SalivaDirect research group is awaiting Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the test, not approval as stated in the interview.

Further Reading

  • Read a New York Times article citing experts who discuss why fast, less-accurate coronavirus tests may be good enough.
  • Read a strategy report on the legislative and regulatory steps for national COVID-19 testing from Duke University.
  • Read a pre-print paper on the SalivaDirect simple, sensitive molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 surveillance.
  • Read a story on NPR about the new technologies behind the federal push for faster and cheaper tests.

Segment Guests

Eric Topol

Eric Topol is the author of several books, including Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again (Basic Books, 2019) The Patient Will See You Now: The Future of Medicine is in Your Hands (Basic Books, 2015), practicing cardiologist at the Scripps Clinic, and a genomics professor at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

Anne Wyllie

Anne Wyllie is an associate research scientist in Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut.

