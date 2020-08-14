Rethinking Our COVID-19 Testing Strategy
16:59 minutes
16:59 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
Throughout the pandemic, testing has continued to be one of the biggest issues, particularly in the United States. Some scientists say that the solution is to rethink our COVID-19 testing strategy, focusing on making faster, cheaper tests. While these more cost-effective tests may be lower in sensitivity than the PCR tests and perhaps not as accurate, they would allow for more people to get tested and receive faster results. The system can also help improve case tracking—which is essential as more people return to work, school, and daily lives. Eric Topol, the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, talks about how these tests can look ahead for infectious patients rather than those already infected. Plus, epidemiologist Anne Wyllie walks us through what the process would look like to develop a rapid test.
Update: The SalivaDirect research group is awaiting Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the test, not approval as stated in the interview.
*Editor’s Note 8/14/2020: This page has been corrected to fix a misspelling of Anne Wyllie’s name. We regret the error. Clarification has also been added on the status of the SalivaDirect research.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Eric Topol is the author of several books, including Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again (Basic Books, 2019) The Patient Will See You Now: The Future of Medicine is in Your Hands (Basic Books, 2015), practicing cardiologist at the Scripps Clinic, and a genomics professor at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.
Anne Wyllie is an associate research scientist in Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.