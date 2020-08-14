Rethinking Our COVID-19 Testing Strategy

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Throughout the pandemic, testing has continued to be one of the biggest issues, particularly in the United States. Some scientists say that the solution is to rethink our COVID-19 testing strategy, focusing on making faster, cheaper tests. While these more cost-effective tests may be lower in sensitivity than the PCR tests and perhaps not as accurate, they would allow for more people to get tested and receive faster results. The system can also help improve case tracking—which is essential as more people return to work, school, and daily lives. Eric Topol, the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, talks about how these tests can look ahead for infectious patients rather than those already infected. Plus, epidemiologist Anne Wyllie walks us through what the process would look like to develop a rapid test.

Update: The SalivaDirect research group is awaiting Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the test, not approval as stated in the interview.

Further Reading

Read a New York Times article citing experts who discuss why fast, less-accurate coronavirus tests may be good enough.

Read a strategy report on the legislative and regulatory steps for national COVID-19 testing from Duke University.

Read a pre-print paper on the SalivaDirect simple, sensitive molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 surveillance.

Read a story on NPR about the new technologies behind the federal push for faster and cheaper tests.

*Editor’s Note 8/14/2020: This page has been corrected to fix a misspelling of Anne Wyllie’s name. We regret the error. Clarification has also been added on the status of the SalivaDirect research.