Fact-Check My Feed: Which COVID-19 Treatments Are Backed By Science?

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

These days, our newsfeeds are overloaded with stories of the coronavirus. This week, Science Friday continues to dig into the facts behind the speculation—the peer-reviewed studies and reports published by scientists investigating the virus.

But what we know—and don’t know—about the new virus is changing daily, making it hard to keep up. Everyone, for example, wants to know more about possible therapies for treating COVID-19 patients. After President Trump publicly speculated about the tried and true antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, his endorsement sent governors, doctors, and the worried public scrambling to get their hands on the drug. But is there any science to back-up this claim? And what about remdesivir, the antiviral drug that has been used to treat a handful of patients, and is now the subject of several new drug trials?

Angela Rasmussen, associate research scientist and virologist at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health joins Science Friday once again to break down the science behind the stories.

Further Reading

Two recent studies developed new assays , an important step forward in being able to test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in blood.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on the results of using HIV protease inhibitors in hospitalized COVID-2 patients.

A French study found COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin had a lowered viral load.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviews the different drugs and possible COVID-19 treatments currently under clinical trial.