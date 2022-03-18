 03/18/2022

The GoFundMe Healthcare Plan Doesn’t Work

a picture of a computer screen of the gofundme home page with a magnifying glass over the text 'gofundme'
Credit: Shutterstock

Big celebrity crowdfunding campaigns often raise huge sums of money. Take for example, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who recently raised $20 million in a week for Ukrainian humanitarian aid

But these types of crowdfunding campaigns are outliers. Increasingly, crowdfunding in the United States is being used as an ad-hoc social safety net. Around a third of campaigns on the most popular crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, are to cover medical costs. And most campaign goals are modest—aiming to raise a few thousand dollars. Yet 30% of campaigns to cover medical costs in 2020 raised zero dollars. 

a hexagonal data map of the united states, each state represented in a hexagon. the text at the top says 'Comparing average amount raised to percent of population with medical debt in 2020. Hover over a state for more information.' below that is a data key and the text 'percent of medical debt/uninsured' with a rectangular bar with 13.4% on the left and 40.9% on the right, with a yellow to orange color from left to right. next to that is another key that reads 'average amount raised' with a rectangular bar with $1,217 on the left and $6,132 on the right, with a light blue to dark blue color from left to right.
A data map of the United States comparing average amount raised for a healthcare-related crowdfunding campaign to percent of population with medical debt in 2020. Click the image to hover over and explore each state’s medical debt vs average amount raised. Credit: Rebecca Gourley/University of Washington

Researchers from the University of Washington crunched the data on roughly half a million GoFundMe campaigns for medical expenses to get a better picture of which campaigns are more likely to get funded and which aren’t. 

Ira speaks with Nora Kenworthy, associate professor of nursing and health studies, global health and anthropology at the University of Washington and Mark Igra, sociology graduate student at the University of Washington.

Segment Guests

Nora Kenworthy

Nora Kenworthy is an associate professor of Nursing and Health Studies, Global Health, and Anthropology at the University of Washington in Bothell, Washington.

Mark Igra

Mark Igra is a graduate student in the Department of Sociology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.

