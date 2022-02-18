How Cuba Developed Five COVID-19 Vaccines
7:25 minutes
Cuba was able to quickly produce five coronavirus vaccines, thanks to the island’s robust biotech industry. For decades, Cuba has produced its own home-grown vaccines and distributed them to neighboring countries.
But sanctions and political dynamics have complicated Cuba’s ability to distribute their COVID-19 vaccines with the world.
Ira talks with Helen Yaffe, senior lecturer of economic and social history at Glasgow University, and author of We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World.
Helen Yaffe is a senior lecturer in Economic & Social History at the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.