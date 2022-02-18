 02/18/2022

How Cuba Developed Five COVID-19 Vaccines

a cuban woman nurse administers a vaccine to an older cuban man
A Cuban nurse administer's a vaccine in Havana, June 26, 2022.

Cuba was able to quickly produce five coronavirus vaccines, thanks to the island’s robust biotech industry. For decades, Cuba has produced its own home-grown vaccines and distributed them to neighboring countries. 

But sanctions and political dynamics have complicated Cuba’s ability to distribute their COVID-19 vaccines with the world. 

Ira talks with Helen Yaffe, senior lecturer of economic and social history at Glasgow University, and author of We Are Cuba! How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World.

Segment Guests

Helen Yaffe

Helen Yaffe is a senior lecturer in Economic & Social History at the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland.

