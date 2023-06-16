 06/16/2023

Curly Hair Keeps Your Scalp Cooler

A manekin wearing all red and a curly afro wig sits in a wheelchair facing away from a wall of fans. Wires are plugged into its eye sockets.
The setup of Lasisi’s experimental procedure, where they simulated varying wind speeds and solar radiation on a manikin. Credit: George Havenith

According to a fascinating new study, curly locks are better than straight hair at keeping your scalp cool. Researchers shone bright lights on three different manikins—one with no hair, one with loosely curled hair and another with tight curls.

Solar radiation bounced off the tightly curled hair, and less heat reached the manikin’s scalp than the straight haired manikin. The manikin with loose curls was right in the middle. The research is part of an effort to better understand the role of hair texture in human evolution, as humans are the only mammals with the majority of body hair atop our heads.

Ira talks with Dr. Tina Lasisi, a postdoctoral researcher in the department of quantitative and computational biology at the University of Southern California, and incoming assistant professor of Anthropology at the University of Michigan.

Tina Lasisi

Dr. Tina Lasisi is an incoming assistant professor in Anthropology at the University of Michigan, and a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Quantitative and Computational Biology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

