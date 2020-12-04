 12/04/2020

David Attenborough Observes A Natural World In Crisis

22:15 minutes

If you were to make a list of celebrities of the natural world, Sir David Attenborough would most likely make the cut. You probably know him from television series such as Life on Earth, The Secret Life of Plants, Living Planet, and so many more.

Now, at age 94, he’s written a new book, A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and Vision for the Future, and filmed an accompanying Netflix documentary. The book and film talk about the changes to the natural world in the time he’s been alive—from overfishing, to deforestation, to climate change—and urge us to adopt a more sustainable future.

David Attenborough and BBC producer and science writer Jonnie Hughes join Ira to talk about the challenges the world is facing today, and steps we can take toward sustainability. Read an excerpt of Attenborough’s new book.

Further Reading

  • Watch the new documentary now on Netflix.
  • Read an excerpt of David Attenborough’s book, A Life on Our Planet.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is a naturalist and broadcaster, and is co-author of A Life On Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision For The Future (Grand Central Publishing, 2020). He’s based in Bristol, UK.

More From Guest
Jonnie Hughes

Jonnie Hughes is a science writer and producer and co-author of A Life On Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision For The Future (Grand Central Publishing, 2020). He’s based in London, UK.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Meet A ‘Blue Planet’ Sub Pilot

From the first filming of a live giant squid to underwater lakes, Buck Taylor has seen it all.

Read More

Jane Goodall Reflects On 60 Years Of Research And Conservation

Jane Goodall on her research in the Gombe, and the need for hope and cooperation in the modern world.

Read More