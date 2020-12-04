David Attenborough Observes A Natural World In Crisis
22:15 minutes
If you were to make a list of celebrities of the natural world, Sir David Attenborough would most likely make the cut. You probably know him from television series such as Life on Earth, The Secret Life of Plants, Living Planet, and so many more.
Now, at age 94, he’s written a new book, A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and Vision for the Future, and filmed an accompanying Netflix documentary. The book and film talk about the changes to the natural world in the time he’s been alive—from overfishing, to deforestation, to climate change—and urge us to adopt a more sustainable future.
David Attenborough and BBC producer and science writer Jonnie Hughes join Ira to talk about the challenges the world is facing today, and steps we can take toward sustainability. Read an excerpt of Attenborough’s new book.
Sir David Attenborough is a naturalist and broadcaster, and is co-author of A Life On Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision For The Future (Grand Central Publishing, 2020). He’s based in Bristol, UK.
Jonnie Hughes is a science writer and producer and co-author of A Life On Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision For The Future (Grand Central Publishing, 2020). He’s based in London, UK.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
