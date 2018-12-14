 12/14/2018

‘Dear Science Friday, Can You Study The Asp Caterpillar?’

16:27 minutes

Nina Del Bosque, second grader at Poe Elementary in Houston, Texas, sent Ira and Science Friday a letter about a particular stinging caterpillar. Credit: Nina Del Bosque

Caterpillars might be the squirming, crawling larval stage of butterflies and moths, but they have defenses, behaviors, and lives of their own. Second grader Nina Del Bosque from Houston, Texas was stung by an asp caterpillar. She wanted to know about other stinging caterpillars in the world and what role they play in the ecosystem—so she sent Science Friday a handwritten letter with her questions. We invited Nina on the show with biologist David Wagner, author of Caterpillars of Eastern North America: A Guide to Identification and Natural History, to talk about the stinging asp caterpillar, the woolly bear, and all things caterpillar.

View a few of these unique critters below.

a fuzzy looking tan hairy blog on a green leaf
An asp caterpillar, like the one that stung Nina. Credit: Public Domain
Legend holds that the length of a woolly bear caterpillar’s color bands can be used to forecast how severe the winter weather will be. SciFri investigates this myth in a video. Credit: Luke Groskin
a bunch of fuzzy caterpillars with teal blue and orange vertical stripes along their bodies huddle together in a silk nest in branches
Tent caterpillars are quite social and are known for building silk tents in trees. Credit: Brocken Inaglory/via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

a bright green caterpillar shown long ways, with the focus of the image on its head. it has red and yellow bulbous pimples lined on its back
The giant silk moth, Hyalophora cecropia. Found in Minnesota. Credit: USFWS Midwest Region/flickr/CC BY 2.0

Segment Guests

Nina Del Bosque

Nina Del Bosque is a 2nd grader at the Poe Elementary School in Houston, Texas.

David Wagner

David Wagner is the author of Caterpillars of Eastern North America: A Guide to Identification and Natural History. (Princeton University Press, 2005) He’s also a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.

