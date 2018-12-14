‘Dear Science Friday, Can You Study The Asp Caterpillar?’
16:27 minutes
Caterpillars might be the squirming, crawling larval stage of butterflies and moths, but they have defenses, behaviors, and lives of their own. Second grader Nina Del Bosque from Houston, Texas was stung by an asp caterpillar. She wanted to know about other stinging caterpillars in the world and what role they play in the ecosystem—so she sent Science Friday a handwritten letter with her questions. We invited Nina on the show with biologist David Wagner, author of Caterpillars of Eastern North America: A Guide to Identification and Natural History, to talk about the stinging asp caterpillar, the woolly bear, and all things caterpillar.
View a few of these unique critters below.
Nina Del Bosque is a 2nd grader at the Poe Elementary School in Houston, Texas.
David Wagner is the author of Caterpillars of Eastern North America: A Guide to Identification and Natural History. (Princeton University Press, 2005) He’s also a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.
