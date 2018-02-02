‘Please Call Me Back. It’s About “Frankenstein.”’

This segment is part of our winter Book Club conversation about Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.

After the Science Friday Book Club gets asked for homework help—and a voice mailbox flooded with one California classroom’s Frankenstein analyses—Ira talks to English teacher Chris Bach and his student, Tony Gonzalez, about the ways today’s 10th-graders are tackling technology, ethics, and modern life.

Can’t get enough of these insightful student responses? Check back next week for more, or sign up for our newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox. In the meantime, check out a few of the responses from students in Chris Bach’s class at New Technology High School.

[Is Silicon Valley making its own Frankensteinian monsters?]

Want to get in on the SciFri Book Club conversation? Here’s how to participate:

Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Our drawing for a free copy of the novel has closed, but the story is free to the public online in a number of places. Check out Frankenbook.org, where the story is annotated by contemporary scientists and comes with several essays about its modern relevance. Still not sure if you want to jump in? Start with this excerpt, in which the monster first confronts his creator. Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to stay updated on extra reading suggestions, discussion questions, and events related to the Book Club. Take part in our wrap-up discussion of the Book Club by calling in to the broadcast on Friday, February 9. Discuss the book with Ira and our special guest readers, speculative fiction author Elizabeth Bear, and Hastings Center bioethicist Josephine Johnston. Can’t wait to join the conversation? Join the #SciFriBookClub discussion on Twitter, or leave us a voicemail! We really want to hear from students: How does “Frankenstein” fit into the modern world and your modern life? Give us a ring at 567-243-2456. Your comments may be played on the air. Keep checking back here over the next couple weeks! There’s more Frankenstein to come.