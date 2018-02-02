‘Please Call Me Back. It’s About “Frankenstein.”’
10:46 minutes
This segment is part of our winter Book Club conversation about Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein.
After the Science Friday Book Club gets asked for homework help—and a voice mailbox flooded with one California classroom’s Frankenstein analyses—Ira talks to English teacher Chris Bach and his student, Tony Gonzalez, about the ways today’s 10th-graders are tackling technology, ethics, and modern life.
Tony Gonzalez is a 10th grade student at New Technology High School in Napa, California.
Chris Bach is an English teacher at New Technology High School in Napa, California.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.