 10/21/2022

How Understanding Depression Goes Beyond The Scientific Method

16:37 minutes

an abstract painting of a brain, made up of colorful dots, and a colorful swirling background
Credit: Shutterstock

Science has yet to pinpoint exactly why some people experience depression and others do not. And it may never be able to give a fully satisfying answer. While people with depression may have similar symptoms, each person’s story is just a little different. And there’s no “one size fits all” treatment.

Guest host John Dankosky talks with John Moe, who has spent a lot of time thinking about the nuances of depression through a humorous lens. Moe is the host and creator of the podcast Depresh Mode and author of The Hilarious World of Depression, which shares a name with his previous podcast. 

Segment Guests

John Moe

John Moe is host and creator of the ‘Depresh Mode’ podcast, and author of The Hilarious World of Depression. He’s based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Segment Transcript

