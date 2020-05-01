 05/01/2020

The Twists And Turns Of The Evolution Of Life On Earth

16:42 minutes

In an evolutionary tree, neat branches link the paths of different species back through time. As you follow the forking paths, you can trace common ancestors, winding down the trunk to see the root organism in common. 

Evolution in the real world is a little messier—full of dead ends and changes happening beneath the surface, even before new traits and species appear. And the research and science that gave us a better picture about how life evolved on Earth can just be just as complicated.  

Evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin, author of Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA, explains how technology like DNA sequences has allowed scientists to fill in these gaps in the story of evolution. He talks about the scientists behind these discoveries, including Susunu Ohno, who stumbled on junk DNA by transforming genomes into music and paper cutouts.

Segment Guests

Neil Shubin

Neil Shubin is the author of Some Assembly Required: Decoding Four Billion Years of Life, from Ancient Fossils to DNA (Pantheon, 2020). He’s an evolutionary biologist and professor of Anatomy at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

