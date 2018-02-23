Do Florida’s Flamingos Really Belong There?

The flamingo is one of the icons of Florida. But, does it belong there? Steven Whitfield, a conservation biologist at Zoo Miami, jokes that some people say Florida has only two kinds of animals—invasive species and threatened species. Writing in the journal The Condor: Ornithological Applications, Whitfield and colleagues argue that the evidence puts flamingos into the second category: a species native to Florida that has hit hard times, but that is on its way back in some areas.

The researchers examined historical accounts of flamingo sightings, old eggs found in natural history collections, and data from modern flamingo tagging studies. And while some flamingos in Florida may have escaped from zoos and parks, Whitfield says the evidence indicates that more seem to be growing wild or are ranging up from populations in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The question may seem trivial, but the answer has big implications for conservation. If the bird is invasive, conservation biologists would probably want to remove it from Florida land. On the other hand, if it’s a native species that exists in very small numbers, biologists might want to take action to protect and encourage its spread. While the policy decisions are outside of his expertise, Whitefield is working on other methods, including population genetics studies, stable isotope analysis, and tagging birds with satellite transmitters, to try to narrow down the flamingo’s origin.