Do Plants And Birds Deserve Online Privacy?

Spring is a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors—and increasingly, people are using citizen science apps like eBird and iNaturalist to record sightings and share data. But the public nature of some citizen science platforms can make them liable for abuse, such as people using location data collected by the apps to disturb—or even poach—threatened species. The makers of the birding app eBird recently put in place measures to obscure the location information collected for species considered threatened in an area.

April Glaser, a technology reporter for Slate, says that the rise of these open databases of information, in a way, “gamified” species sightings. She joins Ira to talk about providing a level of online privacy for the natural world.

