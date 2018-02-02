 02/02/2018

From Strava to Facebook to Venmo, You May Be Leaking Data

17:38 minutes

Last weekend, an Australian researcher pointed out on Twitter that a “heat map” of popular running locations released by the fitness app Strava could be used to help identify the locations of military installations in deserted areas. By examining the map for activity in places where you normally wouldn’t expect to find a group of younger, fitness-minded western individuals working out, analysts were able to highlight a number of likely military sites, including some that had not been previously disclosed.

It’s not just Strava, though. Even if you think you’re being careful about what you reveal online, the apps and services you use may be exposing bits of data about your habits. People have given away their location by posting a geo-tagged image on social media. Snapchat’s Snap Map feature can reveal the locations of your friends. A glance at your Venmo feed can give outsiders information about your personal life. Even the patterns of which posts you like and interact with on Facebook can be used to help draw inferences about your private world.

Techno-sociologist Zeynep Tufecki and open-source intelligence expert Gavin Sheridan join Ira to talk about what information we’re all leaking, and what, if anything, can be done about protecting our privacy in an online, socially-networked world.

Segment Guests

Zeynep Tufekci

Zeynep Tufekci is an associate professor in the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Gavin Sheridan

Gavin Sheridan is cofounder of Vizlegal and an open-source intelligence specialist based in Dublin, Ireland.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

