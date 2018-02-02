From Strava to Facebook to Venmo, You May Be Leaking Data

Last weekend, an Australian researcher pointed out on Twitter that a “heat map” of popular running locations released by the fitness app Strava could be used to help identify the locations of military installations in deserted areas. By examining the map for activity in places where you normally wouldn’t expect to find a group of younger, fitness-minded western individuals working out, analysts were able to highlight a number of likely military sites, including some that had not been previously disclosed.

Strava released their global heatmap. 13 trillion GPS points from their users (turning off data sharing is an option). https://t.co/hA6jcxfBQI … It looks very pretty, but not amazing for Op-Sec. US Bases are clearly identifiable and mappable pic.twitter.com/rBgGnOzasq — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) January 27, 2018

It’s not just Strava, though. Even if you think you’re being careful about what you reveal online, the apps and services you use may be exposing bits of data about your habits. People have given away their location by posting a geo-tagged image on social media. Snapchat’s Snap Map feature can reveal the locations of your friends. A glance at your Venmo feed can give outsiders information about your personal life. Even the patterns of which posts you like and interact with on Facebook can be used to help draw inferences about your private world.

Techno-sociologist Zeynep Tufecki and open-source intelligence expert Gavin Sheridan join Ira to talk about what information we’re all leaking, and what, if anything, can be done about protecting our privacy in an online, socially-networked world.