Most scientific journals go by the honor system when it comes to conflicts of interest: They ask, and the researchers tell. But that system might be due for an overhaul. A recent ProPublica and New York Times investigation found that a top cancer researcher at Sloan Kettering had received millions of dollars in payments from health and drug companies, but failed to disclose his industry ties in more than 100 articles.

Within days, the researcher resigned, more conflicts came to light, leading to a moment of reckoning for the institution. But a more recent investigation shows the problem goes far beyond Sloan Kettering.

New York Times reporter Katie Thomas, a co-author of the recent investigations, and Eric Campbell, a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, discuss how these conflicts of interests could affect patients, why they aren’t being consistently disclosed, and what’s being done about the problem.

Further Reading

Read the article that began this investigative series, which centers around a top cancer researcher from Sloan Kettering who received millions from corporations, but didn’t disclose his ties.

Then, Sloan Kettering came under more fire for a cozy deal with a start-up that may have not have complied with federal and state law.

Later, a wider-scope investigation by ProPublica and the New York Times was published that found that more doctors weren’t disclosing their financial ties to research journals.