Read ‘The Fifth Season’ With The SciFri Book Club!

In a world roiled continuously by earthquakes, volcanoes, and other tectonic disasters large and small, a cataclysmic earthquake is about to change the course of human history… again. On the same day, a woman comes home to find her son dead, killed by his father for being an “orogene,” one of the few people in the world with strange powers to manipulate geophysics to start—and stop—these disasters.

Thus begins The Fifth Season, the first book of N.K. Jemisin’s triple Hugo-winning Broken Earth trilogy, and this winter’s SciFri Book Club pick. Join Ira and the team as we ponder seismology, volcanology, and how societies respond to disaster. We’ll read the book and discuss until mid-February.

Here’s how to join the fun: Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Powell’s Books is offering discounted copies. What’s the best way to celebrate this book club? With a voyage to a volcano, of course! Join us in NYC on February 18 at Caveat for a night with volcanologists and author N.K. Jemisin herself as they guide us through an evening of quakes, shakes, and geologic events . Take part in our wrap-up discussion of the Book Club by calling in to the broadcast on Friday, February 18. We’ll be discussing the book with our special guest readers, seismologist Lucy Jones and sociologist Lori Peek. Join the SciFri Book Club Facebook group! We’ll be continuing our discussion about the book throughout the week, and go a little more in-depth than we have the time to do on the radio or in the newsletter. Each week, chief bookworm Christie Taylor will post a discussion question and invite you to contribute your thoughts. Can’t wait to join the conversation? Join the #SciFriBookClub discussion on Twitter, email a voice memo to voices@sciencefriday.com, or call us up and leave a voicemail! Right now, we want to know what you’ve been thinking about as you read the book. Give us a ring at 567-243-2456. Your comments may be played on the air. Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to stay updated on extra reading suggestions, discussion questions, and events related to the Book Club. (And if you can’t get enough word nerdery, sign up for our Science Diction newsletter , which looks at the etymology and scientific origin stories of words.) Keep checking back here over the next four weeks! There’s much more to come.

If you’d like to brush up on your seismic disasters while you wait for your copy of the book, check out some of these classic SciFri segments:

Questions about the Club? Post ‘em in the comments below or email bookclub@sciencefriday.com. Happy reading!