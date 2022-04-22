 04/22/2022

Can The Latest IPCC Report Pave The Way To Better Climate Policy?

a crowd of protesters outside. three signs are being held up, they read "listen to the science ipcc report", "no economy on a dead planet", and "now""
A protest in Stockholm Sweden on September 20, 2019, advocating for climate change solutions. Credit: Shutterstock

One of the best resources to understand the state of our climate crisis is the report developed by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), every six to seven years. 

The most recent installment of the IPCC report, compiled by Working Group III, was released earlier this month. It outlined ambitious steps needed to mitigate some of the worst possible climate futures. 

It’s increasingly unlikely that we’ll be able to keep the planet from warming by an average of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Yet, the report optimistically focuses on achieving that 1.5 degree benchmark.

The report’s recommendations include things like phasing out coal entirely, slashing methane emissions by a third, reducing our carbon output among all sectors of the global economy, and developing new technologies to help us do it. But how do governments make laws to reach these goals? That’s not addressed in the IPCC report. 

Ira is joined by David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy in the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego to discuss the difficulty in developing climate policy solutions and some that seem promising. 

David Victor

David Victor is a professor of Innovation & Public Policy in the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego in San Diego, California.

