 07/26/2019

Ebola Outbreak Now An International ‘Public Health Emergency’

11:44 minutes

an asymmetrical, curly strand
This colored transmission electron micrograph reveals morphological details of an Ebola virus particle. Credit: CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has now infected 2,600 people, and claimed more than 1,700 lives. It’s the second biggest outbreak on record. 

It’s also been tough to treat, because health workers have been attacked—and some shot and killed—by violent armed groups in the country. At least one Ebola treatment center now has barricades and snipers to protect those inside. Now, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.” 

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, joins guest host Molly Webster to discuss the Ebola epidemic and other science news stories of the week: climate change and the Candida auris superbug, touch-sensitive robotic arms, solar sails, and a mini shark that glows in the dark

