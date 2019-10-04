Egypt Is Building A Massive 1.8-Gigawatt Solar Park

Solar power is having a moment. And that’s certainly the case in Egypt, where work is underway to construct a 1.8-Gigawatt solar park so big that it will be visible from space. Although the North African nation has some of the best solar resources in the world, the $4 billion Benban Solar Park will be the country’s first utility-scale solar power plant. Once complete, the park will be one of the biggest solar installations in the world, featuring up to 7.2 million photovoltaic solar panels and potentially diverting two million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The Benban Solar Park signals an important development in Egypt’s push to increase the portion of its national electricity supply coming from solar power and is part of a larger, global trend of growth in utility-scale solar power capacity.

Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss the massive solar park, as well as a new discovery about the unexpected strength of animal silk, that red meat study you’ve probably heard about, and galactic filaments, the largest known structures in our universe, which scientists report observing for the first time this week.

