How Whales Evolved From Land To Water, Gene By Gene

a humpback whale breaching, with one of its fins raised up in the air
How did aquatic mammals like the humpback whale evolve from land-dwelling to sea-dwelling creatures? Credit: Robbie Shade/flickr/CC BY 2.0

Fifty million years ago, the ancient ancestors of whales and dolphins roamed the land on four legs. But over time, these aquatic mammals have evolved to live fully in the ocean—their genetic makeup changing along the way. Now, a group of scientists have investigated the changes in 85 different genes that were lost in this land-to-sea transition. The results were published in the journal Science Advances this week. Mark Springer, evolutionary biologist and co-author on the paper, discusses the genetic trade-offs that cetaceans have evolved, including an inability to produce saliva and melatonin, and the benefits they provide for a deep-diving, aquatic lifestyle. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Mark Springer

Mark Springer is a professor of biology at the University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California.

