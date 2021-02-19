 02/19/2021

Uncovering An Ancient Mummy Mystery

8:08 minutes

an Egyptian woman stands next to a CT scanner, which has an ornately decorated sarcophagus on its bed
Sahar Saleem puts the sarcophagus through a CT scanner. Credit: Sahar Saleem

Ever since the discovery of King Seqenenre-Taa-II’s mummy in Egypt in the mid-1800s, it was clear that the king had met an untimely demise. His hands were clenched in a claw-like gesture, and the pharaoh’s head bore several fatal wounds. But the exact nature of his death was lost to time: Had he died in some sort of palace intrigue? Or was he executed?   

Writing in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, radiologist Sahar Saleem and her collaborators argue that a CT scan of the mummy supports the theory that the king died during conflict with the Hyksos, an Asian group that invaded and controlled northern Egypt. The researchers say that the wounds and other signs on the body suggest the king was captured, bound, and executed by multiple assailants. 

SciFri’s Charles Bergquist spoke with Saleem about her research, and how it fills in clues about the ancient mystery.

a mummy partially unwrapped from the cloth around it, with the black skull partially visible. there is a massive tear/hole on top of the skull
The pharaoh unwrapped, revealing his head wound. Credit: Sahar Saleem
an Egyptian woman stands over an unwrapped mummy on a ct scanner. the skin is brown and dark brown, and the mummy's arms are crossed over its chest in an x-position
Sahar Saleem checking if the pharaoh is comfortable while he’s in the CT scanner. Credit: Sahar Saleem

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Sahar Saleem

Sahar Saleem is a professor of Radiology in the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University in Cairo, Egypt.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

