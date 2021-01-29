Whether you like it or not, a record of your life is constantly being chronicled. No, not through the internet or on social media—through your bones.

If you’ve ever fractured a bone, that skeletal trauma stays with you forever, even after it heals. So researchers across the pond are using bones from medieval times to put together a picture of what life was like.

The bones in the study came from ordinary people in medieval Cambridge in the United Kingdom, from between the 10th and 14th century. The researchers found that you can often guess who was working class, and who had more money based on what their bones looked like.

SciFri producer Kathleen Davis talks to Jenna Dittmar, a research fellow in osteoarchaeology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, about this new research.

If you want to explore what bones tell us about the lives of people in the past, the Natural History Museum in London has an interactive map documenting their detailed analysis of human remains across London. Learn more about these remains using the museum’s guide to the clues found in skeletons. But bones aren’t the only clues to past life. Curious about what people in the past ate? Check out our archaeobotany resource What Did Ancient Civilizations Eat? to investigate further!

