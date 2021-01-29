 01/29/2021

A Skeletal Record Of Medieval England Society

12:07 minutes

an aerial view of an excavation site that was formerly a hospital. there are several full skeletons of human remains
The remains of numerous individuals unearthed on the former site of the Hospital of St. John the Evangelist, taken during the 2010 excavation on the site of the Divinity School building, St John’s College, University of Cambridge. Credit: Cambridge Archaeological Unit

Whether you like it or not, a record of your life is constantly being chronicled. No, not through the internet or on social media—through your bones.

If you’ve ever fractured a bone, that skeletal trauma stays with you forever, even after it heals. So researchers across the pond are using bones from medieval times to put together a picture of what life was like.

black and white image of x-ray scans of femur bones in different views. each of the bones have a fracture or are broken in the middle
X-rays of butterfly fractures to both femora of an adult male buried in the Augustinian friary. Credit: Jenna Dittmar

The bones in the study came from ordinary people in medieval Cambridge in the United Kingdom, from between the 10th and 14th century. The researchers found that you can often guess who was working class, and who had more money based on what their bones looked like.

SciFri producer Kathleen Davis talks to Jenna Dittmar, a research fellow in osteoarchaeology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, about this new research.

If you want to explore what bones tell us about the lives of people in the past, the Natural History Museum in London has an interactive map documenting their detailed analysis of human remains across London. Learn more about these remains using the museum’s guide to the clues found in skeletons. But bones aren’t the only clues to past life. Curious about what people in the past ate? Check out our archaeobotany resource What Did Ancient Civilizations Eat? to investigate further!

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jenna Dittmar

Jenna Dittmar is a research fellow at the University of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

No Bones About It: Neolithic Women Were Very, Very Strong

Women in prehistoric Central Europe performed enough manual labor that they were likely stronger than modern athletes.

Read More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Humor’

From pseudoscience to Shakespeare, it’s no laughing matter.

Read More