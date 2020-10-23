 10/23/2020

Should We Stop Paying Attention To Election Forecasts?

17:24 minutes

an abstract design of silhouettes of biden and trump with a line graph behind them
Credit: Shutterstock/Daniel Peterschmidt

The first “scientific” election poll was conducted in 1936 by George Gallup, who  correctly predicted that Franklin D. Roosevelt would win the presidential election. Since Gallup, our appetite for polls and forecasts has only grown, but watching the needle too closely might have some unintended side effects. 

Solomon Messing, chief scientist at ACRONYM, a political digital strategy nonprofit, tells us about a study he co-authored that found people are often confused by what forecast numbers mean, and that their confidence in an election’s outcome might depress voter turnout. Sunshine Hillygus, professor of political science and public policy at Duke University, also joins to tell us about the history of polling in the United States.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Sunshine Hillygus

Sunshine Hillygus is a professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

More From Guest
Solomon Messing

Solomon Messing is chief scientist at ACRONYM and an affiliated researcher at Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a podcast development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Math That May Save Democracy

Statistics are at the center of a case that pits voters against unfairly gerrymandered districts in this episode of "Undiscovered."

Read More

Can Geometry Root Out Gerrymandering?

Can the shape of a congressional district tell us everything we need to know about its fairness?

Read More