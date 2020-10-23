Should We Stop Paying Attention To Election Forecasts?
17:24 minutes
17:24 minutes
The first “scientific” election poll was conducted in 1936 by George Gallup, who correctly predicted that Franklin D. Roosevelt would win the presidential election. Since Gallup, our appetite for polls and forecasts has only grown, but watching the needle too closely might have some unintended side effects.
Solomon Messing, chief scientist at ACRONYM, a political digital strategy nonprofit, tells us about a study he co-authored that found people are often confused by what forecast numbers mean, and that their confidence in an election’s outcome might depress voter turnout. Sunshine Hillygus, professor of political science and public policy at Duke University, also joins to tell us about the history of polling in the United States.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Sunshine Hillygus is a professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Solomon Messing is chief scientist at ACRONYM and an affiliated researcher at Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Elah Feder is a podcast development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.