October 23, 2020

We’ve been trying to predict the outcomes of elections for a long time, and that might be a problem. Plus, the return to school hasn’t been easy, but STEM educators are finding creative ways to teach science to kids. And we talk about your weird pandemic dreams.

Should We Stop Paying Attention To Election Forecasts?

Read People’s Strange (And Similar) Pandemic Dreams

What It’s Like To Be A Science Teacher In A Pandemic

The Legend Of Death Walking

