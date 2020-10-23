October 23, 2020

featured segment
Should We Stop Paying Attention To Election Forecasts?
We’ve been trying to predict the outcomes of elections for a long time, and that might be a problem.
Heard on the Air
12:02
Google Is In Legal Trouble
The tech giant faces a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department, and early COVID data from New York City public schools are encouraging.
17:03
Why COVID Dreams Are Weirder Than Normal
A dream researcher has been collecting dreams since the pandemic began. Here’s what she’s learned.
12:10
Can Trauma Today Affect Future Children?
Researchers are studying whether severe stress can have an epigenetic effect, altering how genes are turned on and off in an organism’s offspring.
17:29
Even In A Pandemic, Science Class Is In Session
The return to school hasn’t been easy, but STEM educators are finding creative ways to teach science to kids—online and in-person.
17:08
Making Peace With The End Of Your Species
The SciFri Book Club reads about a planet where the aliens wear human faces. Plus, what it means to be ‘sentient’ in science fiction.
17:24
Should We Stop Paying Attention To Election Forecasts?
We’ve been trying to predict the outcomes of elections for a long time, and that might be a problem.