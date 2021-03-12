March 12, 2021

From egg-laying to mammal-like placentas, there’s huge variety in how sharks and rays make babies. Plus, how a pandemic in the video game World Of Warcraft a decade ago foreshadowed our current pandemic. And research into why adults may find it hard to daydream.

