March 12, 2021

featured segment
What Went Wrong With Jackson, Mississippi’s Water?
The problem lies in the city’s outdated water infrastructure.
11:57
What Next For The Fully Vaccinated?
In the U.S., 95 million vaccine doses have been administered. The CDC put out guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.
11:34
Spinning Glass To See The Stars
How do you make an eight meter-wide mirror? Give it a spin.
16:42
It’s Time To Rethink Shark Sex—With Females In Mind
Sharks and rays often have multiple dads per litter, a strategy known as multiple paternity. Now, evolutionary ecologists are trying to understand why.
12:12
Learning From World Of Warcraft’s Virtual Pandemic
In 2005, a software bug triggered a pandemic in the video game World Of Warcraft. It ended up foreshadowing many aspects of today’s COVID-19 pandemic.
17:29
Why Is Daydreaming Difficult For Grownups?
Daydreaming is harder for adults, who often require a prompt to think about something pleasant.
16:32
Can We Geoengineer Our Way Out Of A Natural Disaster?
From electrifying rivers to dimming the sun, a new book explores geoengineering as a potential solution to environmental disasters.
5:31
