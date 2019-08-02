 02/08/2019

Exploring The Grand Canyon, Through Maps

a close up detailed look of an engraved looking map that is a tan color. there is the snaking colorado river with the words "big canon of the colorado" written to indicate the grand canyon
This a portion of a 1858 relief map of the Colorado River that shows a detail of the Grand Canyon. It played an important role in early maps of the Grand Canyon. The map was produced during Lieutenant Joseph Christmas Ives’s scientific steamboat expedition up the Colorado River in 1857 to 1858. Using shading instead of hachure marks, you can clearly see the different elevations of the terrain. “Rio Colorado of the West,” by F.W. von Egloffstein. Credit: Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division. Click the map to see in high-resolution.

Later this month, the Grand Canyon celebrates the 100th anniversary of becoming a national park. But the natural wonder has way more than 100 years of stories to tell. The millions of years of geologic history, coupled with the massive scale of the canyon, make it challenging to create a comprehensive view of the Grand Canyon.

“It’s almost inconceivable,” says Matthew Toro, director of maps, imagery, and geospatial data for the Arizona State University Libraries. “Even if you’re on the rim, you can’t see the whole thing. The tools that allow us to see the canyon in its entirety are maps.”

Toro joins guest host John Dankosky to talk about a project to collect and organize maps of the iconic park to help tell its geologic and cultural stories. So far, they have over 300 maps in their collection, from sketches by early explorers and fur trappers, to automobile tourism maps from the 1950s.

You can explore these maps up-close and in high resolution here.

Video produced by ASU Now.

Further Reading

  • Take a close-up look at historic maps of the Grand Canyon from ASU Libraries, the Library of Congress, and more.
  • Read about the history of charting the Grand Canyon from the Library of Congress.
  • Check out ASU Libraries’ Grand Canyon Centennial Project and learn how you can explore the archives.
  • Listen to a previous SciFri segment about geologist John Wesley Powell’s 19th century expeditions surveying the American West.

Segment Guests

Matthew Toro

Matthew Toro is the Director of Maps, Imagery, and Geospatial Services for ASU Libraries at the Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

