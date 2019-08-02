Exploring The Grand Canyon, Through Maps

Later this month, the Grand Canyon celebrates the 100th anniversary of becoming a national park. But the natural wonder has way more than 100 years of stories to tell. The millions of years of geologic history, coupled with the massive scale of the canyon, make it challenging to create a comprehensive view of the Grand Canyon.

“It’s almost inconceivable,” says Matthew Toro, director of maps, imagery, and geospatial data for the Arizona State University Libraries. “Even if you’re on the rim, you can’t see the whole thing. The tools that allow us to see the canyon in its entirety are maps.”

Toro joins guest host John Dankosky to talk about a project to collect and organize maps of the iconic park to help tell its geologic and cultural stories. So far, they have over 300 maps in their collection, from sketches by early explorers and fur trappers, to automobile tourism maps from the 1950s.

You can explore these maps up-close and in high resolution here.

Video produced by ASU Now.

Further Reading