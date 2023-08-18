Using Stem Cells For Cornea Repair Is Worth A Look
Each year in the US, over 40,000 people receive transplants of the cornea—the clear front part of the eye that light goes through first. Still more patients with damaged corneas might receive artificial corneas to help restore clear vision. But if an eye has been damaged by a chemical burn or another severe eye injury, neither of those treatments may be possible.
Now an early, Phase 1 clinical trial is reporting positive results using a stem cell technique called CALEC. It grows cells from a patient’s healthy eye, and then grafts them back into the damaged eye, either to support corneal tissue regrowth or as a foundation for a traditional transplant.
Dr. Ula Jurkunas, associate director of the Cornea Service at Mass Eye and Ear, and Dr. Jerome Ritz, the executive director of the Connell and O’Reilly Families Cell Manipulation Core Facility at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, join Ira to talk about how the process works, and the challenges of manufacturing stem cell tissues in the lab for use in the human body.
Dr. Ula Jurkunas is associate director of the Cornea Service at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Jerome Ritz is the executive director of the Connell and O’Reilly Families Cell Manipulation Core Facility at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
