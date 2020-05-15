Fact Check My Feed: Finding The Falsehoods In ‘Plandemic’
17:15 minutes
17:15 minutes
This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
This week, Science Friday continues to weigh the truth and sift through the seemingly never-ending stream of misleading claims about the novel coronavirus. While research into the virus and possible treatments continues at a breakneck pace, many studies are being published without peer-review—an important but much longer process. This week, virologist Angela Rasmussen joins Ira to help us decipher the uncertainties around this week’s COVID-19 headlines.
While what we know and don’t know about COVID-19 changes daily, some things are certain: Rasmussen lays out some of the many falsehoods in the viral “Plandemic” video that circulated last week. She also explains why it’s important to know that a small study that found coronavirus RNA in semen samples leaves many questions unanswered—and that the presence of viral RNA doesn’t necessarily indicate a sexually-transmitted virus. Plus, more fact-checking of misconceptions about herd immunity, and more.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Angela Rasmussen is an Associate Research Scientist in the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York, New York.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.