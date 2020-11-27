 11/27/2020

What Is The Future Of Meat?

17:27 minutes

cooked beef cut up on cutting board
Credit: Shutterstock

More and more people are trying meat alternatives, and for good reason: The meat industry is a major contributor to climate change. Almost 15% of greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock, with cattle making up about two-thirds of that. Others avoid meat because of ethical problems with slaughtering animals. 

Altogether, plant-based meats are having a major moment, making their way onto the shelves of major grocery stores, and the menus of fast food chains. It’s now possible to eat a burger that tastes, looks, and feels like beef—while being entirely made of plants.

Some scientists are devoting their careers to creating a future where more meat comes from plants, or even cells grown in a lab. Joining Ira to mull over the future of meat is Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, and Isha Datar, executive director of New Harvest, a non-profit that promotes the research and development of cell-based animal products. 

Further Reading

  • Learn more about New Harvest.
  • Read about Impossible Foods’ announcement looking to hire more than 100 scientists to develop dairy-free milk and meat alternatives by CNBC.
  • Find out key facts and findings about livestock environmental impact from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
  • Read a story from MarketWatch about cell-based meat and the companies behind it.

Segment Guests

Pat Brown

Pat Brown is Chief Executive Officer of Impossible Foods, in Palo Alto, California.

Isha Datar

Isha Datar is Executive Director of New Harvest in Edmonton, Alberta.

Segment Transcript

