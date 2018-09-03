 03/09/2018

FDA Is Back On Board With A Breast Cancer Test

4:36 minutes

23andme


In 2013, the Food and Drug Administration prohibited the consumer genetic testing company 23andMe from marketing a test for breast cancer mutations and drug sensitivity. Now, the FDA has changed its mind, granting 23andMe permission to screen for three mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which increase breast cancer risk.

The move democratizes patients’ access to personal genetic information, but there are plenty of reasons for concern, too. For example, there are more than 1,000 known mutations in BRCA genes—this test detects only three. Additionally, women who receive positive tests might decide to have unnecessary tests or surgeries based on preliminary, limited results. And testing negative for all three variants doesn’t necessarily mean a patient is risk-free.

[Researchers are putting the immune system to work against cancer.]

In this interview, Emily Mullin of MIT Technology Review runs down the pros and cons of the test, and talks about what’s next for personal genetic testing.

