Putting The Immune System To Work Against Cancer

Researchers have evidence that the immune system can fight cancer—they have been heavily investing in the search for a drug that will boost our own body’s ability to combat cancer. Some immunotherapy approaches rely on stimulating the immune system throughout the body, while others require a patient’s immune cells to be removed and genetically engineered to attack specific cancer cells. But while many of these approaches were successful, each still carry negative effects—they were either time-consuming or triggered serious autoimmune side-effects.

But now, researchers at Stanford University may have discovered a treatment that’s not only quick, but also doesn’t send the body’s immune system into overdrive. In a recent study in the journal Science Translational Medicine, Dr. Ron Levy and his team found that when a small amount of two immune stimulating compounds was injected directly into mouse tumors, they disappeared in less than 10 days. In less than 20 days, tumors that had not been injected with the compounds also vanished. Levy joins Ira to discuss how this immunotherapy treatment avoids the pitfalls of its predecessors, and his hopes for its success in clinical trials that are now underway.