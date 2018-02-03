Outsmarting Credit Card Fraud Of The Future

It’s been about two years since U.S. retailers and lenders began converting to chip-based credit card technology—all in an effort to fend off the kind of hacks that stole millions of credit card numbers from big retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Michael’s a few years ago. Those customers were left at risk of fraudsters making duplicates of their stolen card numbers.

The good news: retailers that converted to difficult-to-duplicate chip card readers have seen a 70 percent decrease in fraud attempts. But what about the retailers that haven’t transitioned? Or fraud that takes place online, where a physical credit card doesn’t need to be presented?

Megan Geuss, a staff editor for Ars Technica, explains the good and the not-good-enough of our conversion to chip credit cards, and what the future of fraud prevention may hold.