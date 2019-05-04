 04/05/2019

Fertile Soil, Washed Away

9:24 minutes

an aerial view of a farm with tractors and trucks. it's completely flooded by muddy brown water
A farm in Northeastern Arkansas that was flooded by the Black River after torrential rains on March 26, 2008. Credit: FEMA/Samir Valeja/Public Domain

In mid-March, a late winter storm dumped inches of rain on frozen soil in the Midwest, flooding the Missouri River and tributaries—particularly in agriculture-intensive Iowa, eastern Nebraska, and western Illinois. The storm has submerged farm fields under water, washed-out roads and bridges, caused grain silos to burst from flood damage, and drowned livestock. Many farmers may be unable to plant their fields in time this year, or even at all.

But soil experts looking at that same damage will notice another thing: erosion of precious topsoil. This first layer of soil is the key to the Midwest’s immense fertility and agricultural strength, but a resource that is slow to rebuild after major losses like farms are currently experiencing. Mahdi Al-Kaisi, a soil scientist at Iowa State University, explains why erosion is bad news for farmers, and how the damage from this flood event could ripple for years to come.

Further Reading

  • Read more about the flooding farmers are facing in the Midwest on Earther.
  • Learn more about how these floods are affecting the soils on Midwest farms from Mother Jones.
  • Find out more about different management considerations for post-flooding soils from Iowa State University.

Segment Guests

Mahdi Al-Kaisi

Mahdi Al-Kaisi is a Professor of Soil Management and Environment at Iowa State University.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

