What Does That Parking Lot Puddle Have To Do With Climate Change?
11:19 minutes
The extreme effects of climate change are easy to see—more severe wildfire seasons burning through thousands of acres and increased sea levels wiping out entire coastal communities. But these changes also have more immediate, smaller-scale effects.
For example, “sunny day” flooding happens when high tides cause temporary flooding of streets and parking lots. By 2035, scientists have predicted that over a hundred U.S. coastal communities could experience more than 26 days of these low level floods. Researchers at Stanford University determined the economic impacts of this type of flooding in the tourist area of Annapolis, Maryland. Climate risk scientist Miyuki Hino, an author on the study, talks about the impacts of these small scale effects of climate change.
And climate scientist Matt Fitzpatrick wanted to visualize what climate change would look like in your backyard. He created a map of temperature change for more than 500 urban areas in North America, to forecast local conditions in the year 2080. See how climate will feel like in your city in 60 years in the interactive map.
