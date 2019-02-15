 02/15/2019

What Does That Parking Lot Puddle Have To Do With Climate Change?

a street is flooded up to a woman's shin. she has her jeans rolled up and is waving to a man who is sticking his head out a door that is barricaded with sandbags.
Storm surge floods Dock Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland. Credit: Matt Rath/Chesapeake Bay Program

The extreme effects of climate change are easy to see—more severe wildfire seasons burning through thousands of acres and increased sea levels wiping out entire coastal communities. But these changes also have more immediate, smaller-scale effects.  

For example, “sunny day” flooding happens when high tides cause temporary flooding of streets and parking lots. By 2035, scientists have predicted that over a hundred U.S. coastal communities could experience more than 26 days of these low level floods. Researchers at Stanford University determined the economic impacts of this type of flooding in the tourist area of Annapolis, Maryland. Climate risk scientist Miyuki Hino, an author on the study, talks about the impacts of these small scale effects of climate change.

And climate scientist Matt Fitzpatrick wanted to visualize what climate change would look like in your backyard. He created a map of temperature change for more than 500 urban areas in North America, to forecast local conditions in the year 2080. See how climate will feel like in your city in 60 years in the interactive map.

Further Reading

  • Read the original study by Miyuki Hino and the team at Stanford published today in Science Advances. 
  • Read an op-ed by Miyuki Hino and fellow Stanford researcher Katharine Mach about the climate risks and on-going flooding in the New York Times. 
  • Explore this infographic about the increases in “sunny day” flooding in the New York Times.
  • Find out how the researchers at Stanford are using machine learning to aid environmental monitoring.

Segment Guests

Miyuki Hino

Miyuki Hino is a Ph.D Candidate in Environment and Resources at Stanford University in Stanford, California.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

