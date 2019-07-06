 06/07/2019

A Ban On Fetal Tissue Research

7:36 minutes

a grey sign stating the name of the national institutes of health outside washington dc
The National Institutes of Health sign, Bethesda, Maryland. Credit: Mark Van Scyoc, via Shutterstock.

This week, the Trump administration announced that a ban on the use of fetal tissue for government scientists working under the National Institutes of Health. University scientists looking for NIH funding for studies using fetal tissue will be reviewed on a case by case basis by an ethics advisory board.

Science journalist Annalee Newitz talks about discuss the effects of the ban on ongoing research, Bronze Age cereal, and the rise and decline of Angkor Wat in this week’s News Roundup.

