A Ban On Fetal Tissue Research
7:36 minutes
This week, the Trump administration announced that a ban on the use of fetal tissue for government scientists working under the National Institutes of Health. University scientists looking for NIH funding for studies using fetal tissue will be reviewed on a case by case basis by an ethics advisory board.
Science journalist Annalee Newitz talks about discuss the effects of the ban on ongoing research, Bronze Age cereal, and the rise and decline of Angkor Wat in this week’s News Roundup.
