How Much Food Would A Dino Eat For Dinner?

Credit: Shutterstock

One-hundred fifty million years ago, long-necked sauropods roamed the planet munching on plants and trees. Some of the largest herbivorous dinosaurs could grow up to 115 feet and weigh 80 tons. A team of scientists wanted to see how much nutrition this vegetarian diet provided for the dinosaurs. The group grew horsetails, ginkgos, and other plants similar to Mesozoic vegetation under high levels of carbon dioxide to mimic the atmosphere of the era. Their results were published in the journal Palaentology.  

Paleontologist Fiona Gill, who is an author on that study, talks about what we know about dinosaur digestion and how this could be used to model other ancient ecosystems.  

Fiona Gill

Fiona Gill is a lecturer in Paleontology and Geochemistry at the University of Leeds. She’s based in Leeds, England.

