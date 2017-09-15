Eighty-five million years ago, you wouldn’t have been able to walk around most of the Great Plains; you would have had to swim. A shallow sea stretched from the Yucatan Peninsula to the Arctic Ocean, from the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, and it was filled with the ancient relatives of modern fish, turtles, and birds. Some of them might sound familiar: pliosaurs, ichthyosaurs, and the giant mosasaurus. Birds, like the six-foot-long hesperornithes which are said to be the last birds to have true teeth, made their home on and near the water.

We know because their bones are preserved in places in western Kansas laden with soft chalk, which has proved to be one of the richest sources of ancient fossils in all of North America. In this segment from Science Friday’s recent trip to Wichita, Kansas’ Orpheum Theater, Ira talks to two paleontologists, Laura Wilson and Mike Everhart, about the ancient ocean of Kansas, the animals that swam and flew there, and what we’re still learning about how those animals lived and died.