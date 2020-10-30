 10/30/2020

Shipping Nuclear Power Out To Sea

two cooling towers of a nuclear plant with steam coming out of them. the sun it setting behind them
When the Green New Deal was proposed last year, it called for the United States to become fully energy independent, moving to 100% renewable energy sources within the next decade. It specifically mentions solar and wind power as two alternatives the country should invest in. And it conspicuously leaves out nuclear power. 

But the nuclear industry is fighting to be part of the renewable conversation. While it’s been innovating at a slower pace, there is one old idea that engineers say still holds water: floating nuclear power plants. 

Ira talks to Nick Touran, a nuclear engineer and reactor physicist from Seattle, Washington about the advantages of shipping nuclear out to sea, as well as some newer technology keeping nuclear power in the renewable energy conversation.

Research On Nuclear Power And Marine Ecosystems

  • Read a 2018 study in PLoS One about the effect of temperature on marine environments near nuclear power plants in the Daya Bay, China.
  • A 2018 study published in BMC Ecology looks at the growth and development of Pacific oysters in the midst of thermal discharge from a nuclear power plant.
  • In a 2012 case study in PLoS One, researchers explore various approaches to assess the impact of nuclear power plants on surrounding natural environments.
  • This 2020 study in PLoS One investigates tropical fish populations after operations at a nuclear plant were suspended in the Sea of Japan.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Nick Touran

Nick Touran is a nuclear engineer and reactor physicist based in Seattle, Washington.

