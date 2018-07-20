 07/20/2018

Following The Burnt Crumbs To The Rise Of Bread

Bread is a staple food today. In fact, you can find dozens of varieties at the supermarket—tortillas and pita, naan and focaccia, rye bread and wonder bread and baguettes too. Bread is so ubiquitous that it’s hard to imagine it was once a rare commodity, a labor-intensive specialty that could be made only by husking the seeds of wild grasses, hand-pounding and grinding them, then mixing the resulting flour with water and scorching on a hearth.

Archaeologists working at a 14,000-year-old site in Jordan have now found evidence of an early bakery in the form of burned crumbs, similar to the ones at the bottom of your toaster. After analyzing the crumbs’ structure with a scanning electron microscope, the researchers were able to characterize the crumbs as the charred remains of a flatbread, similar to pita, baked with ingredients like wild einkorn wheat, barley, oats, and the roots of an aquatic plant similar to papyrus. They also determined that the crumbs predate the dawn of agriculture.

Archaeobotanist Amaia Arranz Otaegui wrote up the findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and she joins Ira here to talk about this ancient recipe, and the emergence of bread-like foods before the agricultural age.

Scan of bread-like product with lots of holes
Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) image of a bread-like product from Shubayqa 1. Courtesy of PNAS
A stone oven
One of the fireplaces where the bread-like products were discovered at Shubayqa 1. Photo by Alexis Pantos.

Man and woman standing in field of wheat
Amaia Arranz-Otaegui and Ali Shokaiteer sampling wheat and barley in the Shubayqa area. Photo by Joe Roe.
Hand grinding rocks against each other
Grinding of club rush for experimental production of flour. Photo courtesy of PNAS.
Researchers standing around stone oven structure
The stone-made semi-sunken structure from Shubayqa 1. Photo by Alexis Pantos.

Segment Guests

Amaia Arranz Otaegui

Amaia Arranz Otaegui is a post-doctoral researcher in archaeobotany at the University of Copenhagen. She’s based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

