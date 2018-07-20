Following The Burnt Crumbs To The Rise Of Bread

Bread is a staple food today. In fact, you can find dozens of varieties at the supermarket—tortillas and pita, naan and focaccia, rye bread and wonder bread and baguettes too. Bread is so ubiquitous that it’s hard to imagine it was once a rare commodity, a labor-intensive specialty that could be made only by husking the seeds of wild grasses, hand-pounding and grinding them, then mixing the resulting flour with water and scorching on a hearth.

Archaeologists working at a 14,000-year-old site in Jordan have now found evidence of an early bakery in the form of burned crumbs, similar to the ones at the bottom of your toaster. After analyzing the crumbs’ structure with a scanning electron microscope, the researchers were able to characterize the crumbs as the charred remains of a flatbread, similar to pita, baked with ingredients like wild einkorn wheat, barley, oats, and the roots of an aquatic plant similar to papyrus. They also determined that the crumbs predate the dawn of agriculture.

Archaeobotanist Amaia Arranz Otaegui wrote up the findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and she joins Ira here to talk about this ancient recipe, and the emergence of bread-like foods before the agricultural age.

