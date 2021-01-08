 01/08/2021

Giant, Toothed Birds Once Ruled The Skies

16:51 minutes

an colored illustration of large seagull-looking birds with larger longer beaks with teeth. the flock flies over water
The pelagornithids once ruled the skies. Illustration by Brian Choo

More than 62 million years ago, a few million years after the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs, a group of seafaring birds known as pelagornithids first appeared in the fossil record. They had long wings, and, unusually for a bird, teeth. They had a much  simpler structure than modern mammal teeth, known as pseudoteeth. 

a diagram of a bird skull with teeth and below it a small jaw fossil bone, showing where it would fit in the bottom half of the beak
A reconstruction of the skull of one of these birds and where the discovered jaw fragment would fit into it. Credit: Peter Kloess

While alive, pelagornithids successfully took over the planet. Their remains have been found on every continent, and their existence stretched for more than 50 million years. New research, published in Scientific Reports late last year, reveals that by the time the pelagornithids had been around for 12 million years, they’d already evolved to gigantic sizes never seen since in birds. They had 6-meter wingspans, nearly twice the size of modern albatrosses.

SciFri producer Christie Taylor talks to Peter Kloess, a co-author on the new research, about these giants of the past, plus the mystery of the pelagornithids’ disappearance.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Peter Kloess

Peter Kloess is a PhD candidate in the Department of Integrative Biology and Museum of Paleontology at the University of California-Berkeley in Berkeley, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Breakthrough: The Avian Authority

Follow Jingmai O'Connor as she catalogues ancient avian dinosaurs and learn how her Chinese-American roots helped lead her to incredible paleontological discoveries.

Watch Video

An Aggressively Glossy Bird

Cassowaries’ unique feather structure and sheen might help answer questions about dinosaurs.

Read More