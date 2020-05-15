 05/15/2020

Galileo’s Battle Against Science Denial

16:42 minutes

an oil painting of Galileo Galilei
Portrait of Galileo Galilei, by Justus Sustermans. Public domain, National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London, Caird Collection

Galileo Galilei is known as the father of observational astronomy. His theories about the movement of the Earth around the sun and his experiments testing principles of physics are the basis of modern astronomy. But he’s just as well known for his battles against science skeptics, having to defend his evidence against the political and religious critics and institutions of his time. 

In his new book Galileo and the Science Deniers, astrophysicist Mario Livio talks about the parallels of Galileo’s story to present-day climate change discussions, and other public scientific debates today.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Segment Guests

Mario Livio

Mario Livio is an astrophysicist and author of several books, including Galileo: And the Science Deniers (Simon & Schuster, 2020). He’s based in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

‘Galileo’ Lives In A New Production

F. Murray Abraham stars in an off-Broadway production of Bertolt Brechtâ€™s â€˜Galileo.â€™

Read More

Our Ancient Obsession With Capturing The Moon

For millennia, humans have been trying to see the moon, capture its craters, and imagine what it could be like up there.

Read More