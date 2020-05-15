Galileo’s Battle Against Science Denial

Galileo Galilei is known as the father of observational astronomy. His theories about the movement of the Earth around the sun and his experiments testing principles of physics are the basis of modern astronomy. But he’s just as well known for his battles against science skeptics, having to defend his evidence against the political and religious critics and institutions of his time.

In his new book Galileo and the Science Deniers, astrophysicist Mario Livio talks about the parallels of Galileo’s story to present-day climate change discussions, and other public scientific debates today.

Further Reading

Learn more about Galileo’s fight against science denial on Scientific American’s podcast.

Donate To Science Friday Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday. Donate

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.