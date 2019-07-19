This story is part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. View the rest of our special coverage here.

Most of us remember that iconic photograph of the Apollo 11 moon landing: Buzz Aldrin standing on a footprint-covered moon, one arm bent, and Neil Armstrong in his helmet’s reflection taking the picture.

But there’s a much longer, ancient history of trying to visually capture the moon that came before the 1969 photo—from Bronze Age disks with crescent moons to Galileo’s telescope drawings to 19th-century photos and modern photographs. For millennia, we’ve been obsessed with the moon’s glow, its craters and blemishes, its familiar, but mysterious presence in the sky. The moon has mesmerized experts from all fields of study, from scientists, historians, curators, to artists, including this segment’s guest, Michael Benson. Benson is a filmmaker, artist, and author of Cosmigraphics: Picturing Space Through Time, a history of humanity’s quest to visualize the moon and space. In his own art, he uses raw data from space missions to create lunar and planetary landscapes.

Benson isn’t the only person who’s thinking about how science and art has impacted how we see the moon. Mia Fineman recently curated Apollo’s Muse: The Moon in the Age of Photography at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The exhibit explores how humanity has interpreted the moon through drawings, paintings, and photographs for the last 400 years.

Until humanity used telescopes, probes, and crewed missions to explore the moon, it was rather nebulous. “People thought of the moon as a perfectly smooth, unblemished orb,” says Fineman. The invention of the telescope and Galileo’s remarkably accurate line drawings “completely changed the human conception of what the moon was like before this. It was a planet, just like our planet. And that meant that it had a terrain that could be mapped and possibly even visited someday. It also meant that there might be inhabitants there.” And contrary to how the church felt about Galileo’s heliocentric theories, they were surprisingly accepting that life could exist elsewhere than Earth.

“In the Protestant church in the 18th century, there was this theory called the ‘plurality of worlds,’” Fineman says. “It was a doctrine that said that if we know that God is omnipotent, why would he only create life on one planet? He’s so powerful that he would create life on every planet. God must have created other worlds besides our own. And so the moon, people speculated, was one of these worlds.”

The speculation of potential lunar life continued to be represented in fascinating ways throughout the next few centuries. While new celestial worlds like the moon were being studied more closely, another new world came into view for Europeans: the Americas. A piece from the 1760s called Pumpkins Used as Dwellings to Secure against Wild Beasts by Filippo Morghen, imagines a lunar landscape populated not by desolated fields of dust and mountains, but by creatures living in giant pumpkins in a swamp.

“A lot of the fantasy about what the moon looked like was very similar to what was being reported by explorers,” says Fineman. “[The pumpkin] was a new world vegetable. That was strange and unfamiliar to Europeans.”

The first photos of the moon were taken earlier than you may think—in 1840. “As soon as photography was invented, people wanted to use the camera to photograph the moon,” Fineman explains. Daguerreotypes, the earliest form of photography, had just been invented a year earlier in 1839 and early photographers were already hard at work to capture the moon as it never had been before.

One hundred and thirty years later, humanity began experiencing the moon firsthand. But one of the most important images that came out of the crewed moon missions wasn’t of the moon itself, but of the Earth. Earthrise, taken by Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders, captured our planet as it never had been before—in full color, partially covered in shadow.

“The fact that [it was] in color really created this strong impact,” Fineman says. “At the time, the astronauts, poets, writers, journalists all talked about how amazing it was that the Earth is the only spot of color in the universe that we can see. Everything [else] is black or gray, and the Earth is this living thing. It really inspired the global environmental movement.”

But despite centuries of research, Fineman can’t help but feel that the moon is still elusive. “It’s a bundle of contradictions. We can see it all the time with the naked eye and yet it’s too far to get to, at least not easily, and there’s one side of it that we never see. So it’s always kind of mysterious.”

The moon’s obscurity lures both art and science. As more research is conducted, scientists uncover more questions about Earth’s constant satellite, continuing to ignite imaginations.

“What I’ve learned in doing this exhibition is that science and science fiction go hand in hand, and there’s a real interplay between them,” she says. “Science influences ideas about science fiction as soon as there’s a scientific discovery. And then science fiction influences science because scientists are often motivated by the imaginings of artists and writers.”

Apollo’s Muse: The Moon in the Age of Photography is on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City until September 22, 2019.

Further Reading