 10/14/2022

How Gamification Has Crept Into School, Work, And Fitness

16:43 minutes

a headshot of a man with glasses and a goatee wearing a blue and white striped long sleeve shirt with a pink background
Adrian Hon, courtesy of Adrian Hon

Gamers often spend hours embarking on quests, unlocking new levels, and collecting badges. But what about when aspects of games start popping up in other parts of life—like work, school, and exercise?

Adrian Hon created the fitness app “Zombies, Run!” and has thought a lot about how the principles of gaming have crept into so many different corners of our lives, and why it may not always be as innocent as it seems. 

Ira and co-host Kathleen Davis talk with Adrian Hon, author of You’ve Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All. Hon is also the CEO and founder of the game developer, Six to Start, based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read an excerpt of You’ve Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, And Schools Use Games To Control Us All.

Segment Transcript

