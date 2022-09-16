 09/16/2022

Understanding Metabolism Genes Might Improve Depression Treatment

A doctor walks on a bridge that looks like a DNA strand through a world where pills are suspended in the sky
Sometimes finding the right antidepressant medication is basically trial and error. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some antidepressants work for some people, but not others. 

Researchers at the Veterans Administration wanted to know if genetic testing might help doctors with prescribing the antidepressant best suited for their patients. Specifically, they examined genes that indicate whether or not someone is able to properly metabolize a medication. 

Ira is joined by Dr. David Oslin, professor of psychiatry at the Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, to explain his latest research and its broader implications.

Segment Guests

David Oslin

Dr. David Oslin is a professor of Psychiatry in the Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Segment Transcript

