 05/22/2020

Mapping Migration In Asia Through Ancient Genomes

16:42 minutes

an old human skeleton laid out
Whole skeleton of a ~8,400-year-old individual from Qihe cave, Fujian, China. This individual’s southern ancestry can be found along the coast of mainland southern China and islands in the Taiwan Strait. Comparisons to ancient individuals like Qihe show that the deep roots of Austronesian-speakers is in Neolithic populations from southern East Asia.
Credit: © Xuechun Fan, International Research Center for Austronesian Archaeology, Pingtan

The history of a group of people can be reconstructed through what they’ve left behind, whether that’s artifacts like pottery, written texts, or even pieces of their genome — found in ancient bones or living descendents.

Scientists are now collecting genetic samples to expand the database of ancient East Asian genomes. One group examined 26 ancient genomes that provide clues into how people spread across Asia 10,000 years ago, and their results were published this month in the journal Science

Biologist Melinda Yang, an author on the study, explains how two particular groups dominated East Asia during the Neolithic Age, and how farming may have influenced their dispersal over the continent. 

a skeleton curled up in a burial plot with measurement tape beside it
Burial of a ~8,300 year old individual from Liangdao, an island in the Matsu archipelago just 24km offshore from Fujian, China in the Taiwan Strait. The Liangdao individual has a southern ancestry that can be found along the coast of mainland southern East Asia and islands in the Taiwan Strait. Comparisons to ancient individuals like Liangdao show that the deep roots of Austronesian-speakers is in the early Neolithic period of southern East Asia. Credit: © Hunglin Chiu, Institute of Anthropology, National Tsinghua University, Hsinchu

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Melinda Yang

Melinda Yang is an assistant professor of Biology at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

What We Know—And Don’t Know—About Human Heredity

What does heredity actually mean? Carl Zimmer finds out in his book 'She Has Her Mother's Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity.'

Read More

The Mysteries In Our Genes

A writer ponders his own genetics and history.

Read More