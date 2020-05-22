Mapping Migration In Asia Through Ancient Genomes
16:42 minutes
16:42 minutes
The history of a group of people can be reconstructed through what they’ve left behind, whether that’s artifacts like pottery, written texts, or even pieces of their genome — found in ancient bones or living descendents.
Scientists are now collecting genetic samples to expand the database of ancient East Asian genomes. One group examined 26 ancient genomes that provide clues into how people spread across Asia 10,000 years ago, and their results were published this month in the journal Science.
Biologist Melinda Yang, an author on the study, explains how two particular groups dominated East Asia during the Neolithic Age, and how farming may have influenced their dispersal over the continent.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Melinda Yang is an assistant professor of Biology at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.