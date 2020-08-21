 08/21/2020

A New Hope For Corals

16:33 minutes

a mound of coral
Mountainous star coral colony restored by Mote. Credit: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Over the past few years, news about coral reefs around the world has largely followed one theme: bad news. Coral populations are declining dramatically, with climate change remaining a big threat.

But this month, we got some good news about corals in the Florida Keys. Researchers at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Summerland Key found propagated coral they had outplanted in the ocean spawned in the wild. This is a big deal, as it’s the first time restored corals like these have been observed to reach this sexual reproduction milestone.

Joining Ira to talk about this big breakthrough is Hanna Koch, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Summerland Key, Florida, and Hollie Putnam, assistant professor of biology at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.

Closeup of restored coral with a circle noting where the egg and sperm are visible
Sample of Mote-restored mountainous star coral containing eggs and sperm. Credit: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Hanna Koch

Hanna Koch is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Summerland Key, Florida.

More From Guest
Hollie Putnam

Hollie Putnam is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of Rhode Island in Kingstone.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

This Peruvian Boiling River Holds More Than Meets The Eye

Scientists search for tiny but mighty bacteria with medical value.

Read More

Squid Gene-Editing Shows New Possibilities For Treating Genetic Diseases

A genetic breakthrough in squid research opens a new world for scientists.

Read More